SOCIALISM ALWAYS CREATES SHORTAGES: There Aren’t Enough U-Hauls for Fleeing Californians. “California remained the top state for out-migration, but its net loss of U-Haul trucks wasn’t as severe as in 2020. That can be partially attributed to the fact that U-Haul simply ran out of inventory to meet customer demand for outbound equipment.”

Related (From Ed): This is the sort of headline that’s accelerating those shortages: California Wants to Double Its Taxes.