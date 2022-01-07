January 7, 2022

SCENES FROM AN ACTUAL INSURRECTION: Repeat Antifa Rioter Has Charges Dismissed After Claiming Community Service.

Beaverton resident Eva Warner, who is also known as Joshua Warner, was part of the riotous mob that set fire to the Portland Police Association (PPA) office on North Lombard Street and busted out the building’s windows on Aug. 8, 2020, FOX News reported.

The antifa rioters shoved dumpsters out into the street and used vehicles to block motorists.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) declared a riot and tried to disperse the crowd, at which point Warner began shining a high-powered laser into officers’ eyes, FOX News reported.

Warner went on the fight when police tried to apprehend her, resulting in her forceable arrest.