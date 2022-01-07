January 7, 2022

I GUARANTEE THEY’RE PURCHASING FAR WORSE THAN TRUMP WITH THEIR INSANITY: Democrats explore barring Trump from holding office over Jan. 6 riot.

Dear Marxists. Stop thinking we’re like you. We’re not mad because Trump told us to. We seized on Trump as a semi-effective means of fighting back against you. The truth is, Trump didn’t incite us against you. Trump prevented us taking more direct action. He was your protection. Think about it, before you keep trying to tear it down. This doesn’t end the way you think it does. It doesn’t end any way either side wants.

It’s time to look at reality and stop being crazy.