January 7, 2022

WOKE LAW REVIEWS: I’m so old I remember when law reviews would bend over backwards to avoid even the appearance of partisanship. Authors could have opinions; law reviews had to play it straight down the middle.

But that was then, and this is now. The Emory Law Journal–which is receiving some well-deserved bad publicity for revoking its acceptance of Larry Alexander’s decidedly “unwoke” essay–has no compunction about publicly announcing its views. It has announced that “ELJ is committed to being an anti-racist organization, both in our ranks and in our scholarship.” It has stated it “is proud to stand with … the student organizations who seek to be actively anti-racist in the wake of police violence levied against Black and brown communities across the country.”

In “The Emory Law Journal Abandons Scholarship for Wokeism,” Louis K. Bonham discusses not just my colleague’s cancelled essay, but also law reviews in general, which “have now discarded their traditional apolitical stances to instead become openly partisan organizations.”

I miss the days when the law review’s only “opinions” were on proper citation form.