January 6, 2022

‘DONE EVERYTHING I WAS SUPPOSED TO DO!’ Whoopi Goldberg Tells View Co-Hosts She Was ‘Shocked’ To Get COVID After Being ‘Triple-Vaxxed:’

Just a few weeks ago, the “View” hosts disagreed with guest Jedidiah Bila for saying coronavirus could spread regardless of vaccination status.

Bila was discussing how she disagreed with vaccine mandates and then said that the existing COVID-19 vaccine “does not prevent you from getting COVID and does not prevent you from transmitting COID.”

“Oh my goodness!” Joy Behar replied. “No, that’s not so. You’ve been at Fox TV too long,” which made the audience applaud.

After the appearance, Bila posted a clip of CDC director Rochelle Walensky acknowledging that “breakthrough infections” of COVID-19 for fully vaccinated people are possible.