January 6, 2022

HOW AGITPROP AND MEMETICS WORK IN REAL TIME: The DNC memo went out yesterday that “insurrection” was the only theme that tested well to the base and — unlike inflation, crime, COVID and economic conditions — could not be debunked by pure data.

The faithful posted meme after meme, and the Talking Heads repeated absurdities with no provable meaning, such as “worse than Pearl Harbor” and “like 9/11.”

Then the DNC fundraisers send out a message:

Note the highlighted phrases and how nicely they are clustered: they are not designed to point you to reason. They appeal only to your emotion. Nixon did it, Kennedy and LBJ did it, hell, even Hitler did it.

But the speed and reach of digital communications changes everything. Not enough time to stop and think about what you’re being told: Just “be one of us” and move on to the next shiny object. No accountability for statements of puffery. In this way, digital media, which has the potential of bringing knowledge to every person on the planet, is manipulated to make each and every one of us dumber than yesterday.

Someone ought to write a book about it…