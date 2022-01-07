January 7, 2022

COLD WAR II: Australia, Japan sign ‘historic’ defence pact amid China concerns.

Called the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), the treaty is only Japan’s second such agreement.

Its only other military pact is with the United States, a status of force agreement that dates back to 1960.

Morrison called the signing of the RAA a “pivotal moment for Australia and Japan” that will “form an important part” of the two countries’ response to “the uncertainty we now face”.

The treaty will also “underpin greater and more complex engagement in operability between the Australia Defence Force and Japan Self-Defense Forces,” he said.