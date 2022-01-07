January 7, 2022

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Democrats Calling Out Teachers’ Unions Over School Closures Is Garbage Theater. “The unions can do what they want because they have all of the money and all of the power. Almost every elected Democrat who is calling out the unions right now isn’t up for reelection this year. They have the luxury to grandstand. The unions can let them have a long leash, knowing full well that they’ll be back begging for money and offering promises to make up for their public proclamations.”