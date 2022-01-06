January 6, 2022

JON CALDERA: Progressives sic wolves on rural Colorado.

Then there’s the wolf “re-introduction” passed by citizen’s initiative.

The term’s a fib to begin with. The wolves to be “re-introduced” aren’t the same breed as those wandering the Rockies centuries ago. But hey, salesmanship can’t be limited by the facts.

Just like Jurassic Park, a whole new breed will be released into Colorado, and just like Jurassic Park the experts say they have it all under control.

Progressives in Boulder and Denver voted to parachute killer animals into other people’s back yards. It was a wildly, but not surprisingly, intolerant act. It was a vote to injure people in a different tribe. People you don’t see. And frankly, people you look down upon as backwards rubes.

And besides, as any urban fan of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” will attest, giant wolves are loyal, majestic and magical beasts that only kill bad guys.

The state recently confirmed the first wolf kill in decades. A wolf pack took down and eviscerated a 500-pound purebred heifer near Walden.

Walden is in Jackson County. I’m guessing most of the people who voted for the wolf initiative don’t really know where Jackson is. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that except when you vote to have people’s animals viciously ripped apart, it’s proper to at least know where and how your victims live.