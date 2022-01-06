January 6, 2022

GRAMMY AWARDS POSTPONED INDEFINITELY AMID OMICRON-FUELED COVID SURGE.

Sadly, our long national nightmare isn’t entirely over: “According to Variety, the Grammys typically require a 10-day or more lockout of the venue in which they are held. However, the Crypto.com [until very recently, the Staples Center] Arena’s schedule doesn’t appear to have that kind of opening until at least June. The Recording Academy will likely look to produce a full show with a live audience. The Grammys generate millions of dollars in revenue, even though — like many televised award shows — ratings have declined in recent years.”