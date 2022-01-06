January 6, 2022

SMALL SIGNS OF SANITY IN CALIFORNIA: Liberal Beverly Hills votes to recall DA George Gascón for eliminating bail and dropping charges for many crimes after wealthy enclave is rocked by robberies, including home invasion where Jacqueline Avant was shot dead.

Note though that, “The city council’s 5-0 vote in favor of a resolution demanding Gascón’s recall is not legally binding, but expresses the wealthy enclave’s fury over his policies as crime soars in the area.”

As Tom Cotton wrote last month: Recall, Remove & Replace Every Last Soros Prosecutor.