January 6, 2022

EMORY LAW JOURNAL: Today, there are two more stories about the Emory Law Journal‘s refusal to publish an invited piece by my colleague Larry Alexander:

Jonathan Turley: “Emory editors objected to Alexander saying that racism is not a problem today. As noted, I disagree with this view. However, I am not sure how the editors expect him to add citation to his own viewpoint. Would they demand a citation from an academic who wrote “Racism is a problem today”?

Robby Soave: “Readers can take a look at the essay and judge for yourselves. Speaking only for myself, I have a hard time agreeing that the language is insensitive and objectifying. Alexander does indeed refer to “black” and “blacks,” but also refers to “white” and “whites.” He invokes criminality and heredity merely to set the matter aside entirely. And his views on whether racism is an important issue today are certainly relevant to his rejection of Perry’s philosophy.”