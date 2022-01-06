«
»

January 6, 2022

REMEMBER WHEN UNIVERSITIES WERE SUPPOSED TO BE CITADELS OF RATIONAL THOUGHT? Universities’ Covid Policies Defy Science and Reason: Parents and students should challenge dogma with data.

Probably not, unless you’re kinda old.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.