January 6, 2022

WELL, BYE: And then there were 25: House Dems swarming for the exits. “At 67, [Rep. Brenda] Lawrence is practically a youngster in comparison to House Democrats’ senior leadership, all three of whom are in their eighties. At only four terms, her colleagues must have expected her to keep working her way up the leadership ladder, too. The only reason this isn’t a surprise is because twenty-four of Lawrence’s fellow House Democrats have already hit the egresses before her — and it looks like more of them will follow suit.”