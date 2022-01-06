January 6, 2022

HOW’S THAT PERMANENT DEMOCRATIC MAJORITY COMING ALONG? Pollster Scott Rasmussen Says Democrats Are Getting Demographics All Wrong. “Democrats want to present this notion of persons of color, that they are all the same. It is not a coalition that exists in the real world. And when you appeal to a Hispanic voter who thinks they’re White, trying to make their life in America, and you say ‘fighting for civil rights,’ it doesn’t connect. There have always been divisions in America. They’re just divisions we don’t recognize after the 20th century. People from Poland, Italy, Ireland, were not considered White. Jews were not acceptable. [In the] 19th century, and actually much of the 20th, Catholics were not accepted.”