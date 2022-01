KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: DeSantis Derangement Syndrome a Boon for Florida GOP. “We’ve all been witnessing the spectacle of the leftist panic porn crowd admitting that we here in Knuckle-Dragging Land have been right about everything all throughout the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu plague. OK, they’re not actually admitting that, but I’m hard-pressed to think of a conservative position on Covid that hasn’t been co-opted by the leftist ‘experts’ in the last two weeks.”