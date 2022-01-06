January 6, 2022

FEDS CHASING FEDS: DHS, FBI are tracking online posts promoting a violent Jan. 6 reunion on Capitol Hill.

Plus, a flashback: The FBI has lost the plot. “The FBI is similarly domesticated. Its number is increasingly part of the shapeless swamp that controls our lives. Its actions are, seen from afar, often ridiculous. But that does not mean they are not also malevolent. That’s an important point: that the ridiculous often easily cohabits with the vile. Hence the dawn raids, the summary incarcerations, the identification of people they disagree with as ‘domestic extremists’, ‘terrorists’, etc.”