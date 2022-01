JOE DID IT: Worse than Trump on economy, US might. “There appears to be no bottom to President Joe Biden’s drop in the polls. While he has gone from liberal hero to 1,000-pound drag on Democrats in record time, Biden has now hit lows that neither of his two predecessors did even at their worst points.”

As his former boss tried to warn us, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up.”