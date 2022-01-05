January 5, 2022

«
UH-OH. I SMELL ANOTHER CHEAP CARTOON-CROSSOVER: “The first case of flurona – the combination of both influenza and coronavirus – has been detected at the COVID-19 testing center at the Getty Center” in Los Angeles.

