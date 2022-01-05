January 5, 2022

UPDATED AND REPOSTED: RealClearInvestigations’ Jan. 6-BLM Riots Comparison.

The summer 2020 riots resulted in some 15 times more injured police officers, 23 times as many arrests, and estimated damages in dollar terms up to 1,300 times more costly than those of the Capitol riot.

Authorities have pursued the largely Trump-supporting Capitol rioters with substantially more vigor than suspected wrongdoers in the earlier two cases, and prosecutors and judges alike have weighed Capitol riot defendants’ political views in adjudicating their cases.

Dozens of accused Capitol rioters have been held in pretrial detention for months, where they have allegedly been mistreated.

In the summer 2020 riots, the vast majority of charges were dismissed, as they were in the Inauguration 2017 unrest. Prosecutors have dropped a single Capitol riot case.

