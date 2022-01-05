January 5, 2022

MARK JUDGE: The New Movie Version Confirms It: Hillary Clinton Is Lady Macbeth.

The new film adaptation of Macbeth, my favorite Shakespeare play, is wonderful. It’s also relevant in 2022. Directed by Joel Coen, the film uses elements of film noir and German expressionism to tell the story of the ambitious 11th century Scottish warrior who killed his own king to ascend to the throne. Macbeth’s mind unravels as he tries to control the fallout from his evil act. At the end (spoiler alert!) he is beheaded and replaced on the throne.

Macbeth could also be the story of an ancestor of Hillary Clinton. Clinton has often been compared to Lady Macbeth, the power-hungry wife of Macbeth. The new film makes that analogy even more pronounced.

Macbeth the man is magnificently played in the new film by Denzel Washington. A proud general, Macbeth is only outdone in his ambition by his wife, Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand). After the Scottish King Duncan hears the news that his best generals, Macbeth and Banquo, have defeated two invading armies, Macbeth is named the thane of Cawdor. Yet it’s not good enough.

Macbeth has heard a witch’s prophecy that he himself will be king one day. Macbeth writes to Lady Macbeth, telling her all that has happened. The couple then invites the king to visit them at Inverness, their castle. The Macbeths then plot to murder the king so that Macbeth himself can attain the throne.