January 5, 2022

“CASES” WAS ALWAYS A SCAREMONGERING METRIC: Doctors Finally Get Real About Covid Hospitalizations Amid Omicron Spike. “An exacerbation of a chronic illness is not a Covid hospitalization. If a person with diabetes goes into diabetic ketoacidosis because of a viral infection, you treat the diabetic complication. Hospitals frequently see these complications in people with chronic conditions with influenza, pneumonia, and other acute illnesses. This phenomenon is not unique to Covid. However, it seems everyone has forgotten.”