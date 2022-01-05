January 5, 2022

COME SEE THE ANTISEMITISM INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM: USC’s Very Different Treatment of Ben Shapiro and a Muslim Student Who Urged Killing Jews. “This student has personally threatened to murder Jews and anyone who supports the Jewish state of Israel. She has publicly praised the murder of Jews. And she has publicly praised Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group whose charter calls for Israel’s destruction and the murder of every Jew. USC’s leadership admits that it has known about her life-endangering conduct since last summer, yet its response has been slow and virtually meaningless.”