January 5, 2022

BEYOND THE VALLEY OF THE MASS FORMATION PSYCHOSIS: Crib Notes From the Joe Rogan–Dr. McCullogh Interview Everyone Is Talking About.

Rogan: So you believe this is a premeditated thing that they were doing? So they realized that in order to get people enthusiastic about taking this vaccine, the best way to do that was to not have a protocol for treatment.

McCullough: It’s not just my idea now. It’s completely laid out by the book by Dr. Pam Popper, the book recently published by Peter Breggin, COVID-19 and The Global Predators: We Are the Prey. I wrote one of the introductions. Dr. Leefleet and Dr. Vladimir Lesenko wrote the other introductions. These books are basically nonfiction. They have 1,000 citations in the Breggin book, showing how it was coordinated and planned. Now Bobby Kennedy has his book out, The Real Anthony Fauci. I’m the most mentioned physician in that book. I can tell you that if you want to find the evidence that Moderna was working on the vaccine before the virus ever emanated out of the lab, if you wanted to find the collusions and the operations between the Gates Foundation and Gavby and Sepi and Pfizer and Moderna and the vaccine manufacturers and the Wuhan lab and the National Institutes of Health and Ralph Barrack and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and how all this was organized, if you want to see the Johns Hopkins planning seminar called the SPARS Pandemic in 2017, where they had a symposium, people showed up. They wrote up their symposium findings. They published this. It says it’s going to be a coronavirus. It’s going to be related to MERS and SARS. It’s going to come over here to the United States. It’s going to shut down cities and frighten people. There’s going to be confusion regarding the drug hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. And we’re going to utilize all that in order to railroad the population into mass vaccination. It’s laid out in the Johns Hopkins sparse pandemic training seminar. The only thing they got wrong was the year; they said it was going to be 2025. Instead, it landed a few years early.