SO THE RUSSIAN ASAT “TEST” WAS MORE OF A SUB-ROSA ATTACK: Russian ASAT debris imperils DoD, NRO sats, while ISS risks increase: COMSPOC. “The COMSPOC analysis also shows that Russian government claims that the debris would not harm the International Space Station are blatantly not true. In fact, the opposite appears to be the case.”

A friend comments: “Note that while they’ve been bitching about Starlink, the Chinese

haven’t said a word about Russia.”