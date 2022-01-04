January 4, 2022

ALL OF OUR INSTITUTIONS HAVE BEEN CORRUPTED, AND PEOPLE ARE NOTICING: FBI brass seen as Biden’s ‘personal Gestapo’: Poll. “Adoration of ‘G-men,’ once celebrated in the nonpartisan war on Al Capone and organized crime and now leading the effort to round up Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspects and Trump supporters, is apparently waning. In the latest sign of how today’s politics is dividing support for major Washington institutions, the latest Rasmussen Reports survey shows more people than not view the FBI as the punishing political arm of President Joe Biden.”