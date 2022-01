CANCEL CULTURE IN THE LAW REVIEW WORLD: Emory Law Journal Revokes Acceptance Of Larry Alexander’s Race-Related Essay In Festschrift Honoring Michael Perry; Other Authors Pull Their Essays. Glad to see that a lot of people are fighting back, and I don’t think that Editor-in-Chief Danielle Kerker has enhanced the reputation of the Emory Law journal by taking this politicized and anti-intellectual action.