January 4, 2022

HEH: “While it’s true that I’ve always found it rather easy to mock the Democrats, it’s never been as nearly effortless as it is these days. They’ve become such a spectacle that it’s almost as if they’re doing it for my benefit.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:23 pm
