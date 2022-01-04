January 4, 2022

I HAVE A COMMENTER WHO IS… WHAT’S THE WORD? PROBLEMATIC: Okay, to understand this you have to get that for years he was more or less a functional troll on the blog, though his trolls were very polite, and designed to make us think (I think. Though he admits at times he wasn’t very sane.) So for years, we spent our time screaming “Stop it Bob” and “No, Bob” and “That’s unconscionable, Bob.”

Then sometime in 2020 Bob started making sense. He’s been making more sense every passing month. This worries me for obvious reasons. First, it likely is a sign of the apocalypse. Second, how can we be sure Bob has gotten saner, and not we…. you know…. Case Study in Thinking About Fractally Wrong Ideas by Bob Fool.