January 4, 2022

IF WE’RE GOING TO TALK ABOUT THAT: When does Trump get his apology?

No, I don’t think the vaccines made much difference (if any. Sorry.) What I do think is that if we’re going to apologize to Trump, it’s time to start with the Russia!Russia!Russia! hoax! hoax! hoax! and continue all along the line. Never has a man been more maligned. And I say this as someone who thinks he has rats in his head about COVID (which probably have their basis in his germophobia. — and why for heaven’s sake does my spell check recognize homophobia but not germophobia, which I’m sure I’m misspelling?)