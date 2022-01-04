January 4, 2022
INFLATION IS THEFT: Pressure grows on Boris Johnson over energy bills: Prime Minister is urged to treat soaring prices as an ’emergency’ and act now to solve the cost of living crisis. “He is under growing pressure from his backbenchers to scrap the green taxes that make up a quarter of electricity bills and cost households as much as £200 a year. He is also facing demands to honour a Brexit campaign pledge to scrap VAT on fuel – knocking another £60 off annual bills.”
Related:
BIDEN: "[My wife's friend] was sayin’ ‘do you realize it’s over 5 dollars for a pound of hamburger meat?!’ 5 dollars. Well this is partly, you know, the pound of beef today costs 5 bucks compared to less than 4 bucks before the pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/lsni8p98Uk
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 3, 2022