January 4, 2022

INFLATION IS THEFT: Pressure grows on Boris Johnson over energy bills: Prime Minister is urged to treat soaring prices as an ’emergency’ and act now to solve the cost of living crisis. “He is under growing pressure from his backbenchers to scrap the green taxes that make up a quarter of electricity bills and cost households as much as £200 a year. He is also facing demands to honour a Brexit campaign pledge to scrap VAT on fuel – knocking another £60 off annual bills.”

