January 3, 2022

EVERGREEN HEADLINE: It’s Jan. 6 week.

The final question: What about November’s elections? Voters are deeply concerned about the economy, about inflation, about COVID, about crime, about education, about President Joe Biden’s competence, and other issues that are becoming increasingly difficult for Democrats. Some in the party seem to know that fixating on last year, and on a former president, might not be the best way to address those concerns. Last month, Politico reported that Democrats “hoped the [January 6 committee] would wrap up its work this spring, leaving the party plenty of time before the midterms to pivot its focus to kitchen-table issues that resonate with voters.” That is not going to happen.

So yes, this is Jan. 6 week. But if some Democrats have their way, every week of 2022 will be Jan. 6 week. And then voters will have their say.