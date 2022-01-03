January 3, 2022

RULE OF LAW IN HONG KONG: THERE ISN’T ANY. Remember that much of our political class sees this as a model for the United States.

Compare to the prosecution’s behavior with the January 6 protesters, or for that matter the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

Related: “[T]o argue, as Liz Cheney and Nancy Pelosi do, that Trump didn’t have a right to contest the election is to replace the rule of law with the rule of intimidation.”

They know this, they’re okay with it, and that’s precisely why they’re doing it. The rule of law limits the establishment’s power. The rule of intimidation, for now at least, expands it.