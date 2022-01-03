January 3, 2022

THAT’S ONE WAY TO MAKE AN EXIT: Antonio Brown’s meltdown may cost him more than spot on the Tampa Bay Bucs. Head Coach Bruce Arians said after the incident that Brown was ‘no longer a Buc.’ “He needed eight more receptions, 55 more receiving yards and another receiving touchdown to hit three separate bonuses that would have earned him $333,000 each. Brown had three catches for 26 yards and was targeted five times. It’s unclear what sparked the outburst on the sideline that left the wide receiver to walking off the field.”

Related: Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Mike Tomlin, Antonio Brown. “Many have since taken to social media to praise Tomlin for how he was able to handle things during Brown’s time in Pittsburgh. ‘Credit to Mike Tomlin, he had both Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell for years and kept that circus under control,’ one fan tweeted.”

UPDATE: Slap Shot redux? AB’s million-dollar “take this job and shove it” moment. “At first, people assumed that Arians had benched Brown and that Brown overreacted to it. Later, the Tampa Bay Times reported the opposite happened — Arians wanted Brown to go into the game, and Brown refused. Arians was already down one star receiver in Chris Godwin and Brady needed reliable targets in a game that the Bucs were losing at the time. An argument ensued, during which Arians apparently told Brown to ‘get out,’ and Brown decided to pull his stunt…In one sense, Arians was trying to put cash in Brown’s pocket by getting him on the field. Brown had five-plus quarters left in the season to get eight more catches from the GOAT Tom Brady, who might still be the greatest QB in the league for this season alone as well. Fifty-five yards would have been child’s play for a Brady-Brown combo, and the pair could have racked up a TD almost at will. That dance cost Brown one million dollars, in opportunity cost alone. It will likely cost him his paycheck for the next game, too. He signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract in April, which comes up to $182,350-plus per game. That wasn’t the kind of paycheck that [Johnny] Paycheck wanted to shove, needless to say.”