January 3, 2022

ON THE READING THING: A Couple of Interesting Posts.

Both the boys went into elementary, now close to 20 years ago, reading. In both cases the schools almost schooled them out of it mostly by encouraging them to “guess” words. (There is nothing more lethal to dyslexic kids with a large vocabulary. Why younger son consistently confused cremation and crucifixion, for years.) After I figured out what was going on and started fighting it, I also had to fight the fact that practically all formal education is designed to make the kids think of reading as burdensome, tough, and something only crazy people do for fun.

If you have kids, keep an eye on what they’re being taught, and be aware of the psychological implications of things like prizes for finishing a book. (No? Do they ever get prizes for finishing a video game? Think on it.) If you can at all, get those kids out of public schools. And be aware most private schools aren’t any better, they just talk a good game.

They’re your kids. They’re your responsibility.