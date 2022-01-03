January 3, 2022

YES, BUT THIS HAS BEEN THE STORY SINCE COMMIES HAVE HELD THE MEGAPHONE, ALL THAT CHANGES IS THE CHAMPION: Cracks in the Chinese wall.

The Soviets were going to bury us, the soft socialism of Japan was going to show us what for, the EU would be triumphant, because international.

In the end, the truth is the less free systems need us to survive, even as we bind ourselves and become less capable by the year.

Well, no more. Ladies and gentlemen it is our duty and our very great privilege to fight the lies of Marxism once and for all.