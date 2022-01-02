January 2, 2022

PRETENDIANS: Who knew that Elizabeth Warren was part of a movement? “Apparently she is one of a great number of people who try to advance their careers by pretending to be American Indians. We noted here a news report to the effect that close to 20 percent of white kids ‘identify’ as Native American on their college applications–a strategy that apparently is often successful. Now the New York Post reports on a list of some 200 people, prominent in academia, politics and the arts, who have falsely claimed to be part Indian. Real Indians, it seems, are outraged that others are trying to horn in on their privileged status.”

I would distinguish between people who have a family story of being part Indian, who number in the many millions, and people like Elizabeth Warren, who doubled down on her self-serving gambit long after it was plain that she had no such ancestry. Real Indians weren’t particularly obsessed with bloodlines anyway, it was more about whose side you were on: Many Cherokees refused to participate in the Dawes Register, seeing it (correctly) as a white man’s thing. (I had an interesting discussion with a Cherokee tribal judge about this stuff quite a few years ago.)

Plus:

Too, what do we make of the rush to claim the evidently privileged status of Native American? Why are there hundreds of “Pretendians,” falsely alleging they are Indians to advance their careers? If Native Americans are discriminated against and “marginalized,” whatever that means, why do so many people pretend to be Native Americans? Pretty much everything that is said about race in the USA is a lie. The prevalence of “Pretendians” is one more data point indicating the sickness of our race preference-obsessed culture.

If white supremacy were real, we wouldn’t see so many people pretending to be Indians, or blacks, in order to gain prestige and promotions. A University of Chicago freshman told me not long ago that U. Chi was kicking out students who pretended to be black to gain admission. Nobody was doing that sort of thing in the Jim Crow days; now it’s everywhere.