January 2, 2022

I DON’T FEEL A NEED TO IMPRESS EUROPEANS WITH MY VACATIONS: Understanding Freedom And Work.

As long as they don’t try to impress me with their — snort, giggle — work ethic.

Frankly, most of us travel more than they do just in terms of living a normal life. We visit friends two or three hours away as a matter of course. So, we don’t have to show our passports or change languages to do that? And?

It occurs to me if they were happy with their lives, they’d be less obsessed with how we live and what we do. Meanwhile, we’d be ecstatic if they don’t gin up another Europe-wide abattoir that our kids are forced to die to stop.