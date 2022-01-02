January 2, 2022

NOTE THE HEADLINES ON THIS ARE DECEPTIVE: “Flurona” – Israel Reports 1st Combination Case of Influenza and COVID.

The viruses did not combine. The person just had both viruses. This is fairly common, since one virus weakens you, the other takes hold also. This has been happening, so far as I know, as long as there have been viruses. Also, note that with both “illnesses” this person’s case was “mild.”

Put a fork in the panic, Karen. We’re done here. Your glory days are in your past.