January 2, 2022

THE CRAZY LEFT’S OPPOSITION TO NUCLEAR ENERGY TELLS YOU WHAT THIS IS ALL ABOUT: Germany To Shut Down All Remaining Nuclear Plants, Forcing Reliance On Fossil Fuels.

Climate Shegimate. They just want to make energy super expensive so other people* freeze in the dark.

*In their heads it’s always other people, and this gratifies both their unearned superiority and their sadism. Unfortunately for them, if allowed to run away with this nonsense, it always turns out they are, in fact, “other people.”