January 1, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN TIMING: This People Magazine Cover Is So Cringey Now.

“Why did People magazine jump the gun? Well, as Variety notes, ‘The week between Christmas and New Years has historically been a prime window for print magazine sales, as travelers flying home from the holidays snap up reading material to occupy their attention.’ They do note, however, that prematurely celebrating her 100th birthday to hit that sweet spot for sales could ‘paradoxically spur more readers to purchase People’s White covers, which are now certain to become collectors items.’ Copies of the issue are already being listed at eBay, well above the list price.”