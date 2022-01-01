January 1, 2022

HOWIE CARR: Felon’s flight show’s Biden’s border policy in action.

Until January, it was routine to deport violent foreign criminals as soon as they finished their prison sentences. The feds slapped a detainer on the thugs and grabbed them up as they were released from custody.

It was standard operating procedure — common sense. What kind of nation allows foreign career criminals to remain in a civilized society?

Lucky for Solano, common sense vanished when Dementia Joe Biden became president. When he was released from prison, Solano’s detainer was lifted, and now he’s vanished.