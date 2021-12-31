December 31, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Teachers union press release raises today’s deep question: Is our educators schoolin’?

The point of the press release was to demand more protection for teachers against COVID-19 transmission as a condition of reopening schools in Virginia, the epicenter of the parents-rights movement. As the New York Post gleefully suggests, the letter raises the more basic question of whether parents ought to send their children to Arlington schools at all:

Despite the letter only consisting of five paragraphs, the Twitter teacher spotted roughly 20 blunders and highlighted them in green pen.

Addressed to Arlington Schools Superintendent Dr. Francisco Duran, the union letter highlights the recent spread of the coronavirus and argues for a delayed resumption of classes in January to address the issue.

The document also asserts that continuing with indoor lunch in the midst of the surge creates “super-spreader” events inside schools and that teachers are having to make the “ultimate sacrifice” as Omicron cases multiply.

The “ultimate sacrifice”? That’s not a grammar failure; it’s a rhetorical absurdity. Teachers have had all the opportunities to get vaccinated that everyone else has — and more, since they were prioritized while vaccines were still being rationed. Furthermore, Omicron has barely moved the needle on deaths, and it’s still not clear that we have any more than a handful of cases worldwide where Omicron caused a death. Or even one, as Matt Taibbi and Matt Orfalea point out (video NSFW), nor are teachers unions the only one indulging in rhetorical absurdities: