December 31, 2021

JON GABRIEL: Why New Year’s Eve might be the worst day we celebrate.

New Year’s Eve just isn’t a holiday for introverts. Gathering with loved ones around a turkey or a tree is great, but strangers spilling cheap beer on my jacket while screaming “isn’t this awesome?” doesn’t spark a celebratory mood.

Another reason I don’t care for New Year’s celebrations: They’re filled with drunk people who shout “Wooo!” I don’t like being in places where people shout “Wooo!” It’s like the partiers are trying to convince themselves (and everyone around them) that they they’re having fun, but even they don’t believe it.

This is the same reason I avoid Vegas. If you’re into gambling, drinking and … other activities, just do your thing. But if you shout “Wooo” at me, I’ll return the favor tomorrow as you nurse your hangover.