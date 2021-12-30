December 30, 2021

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Ocasio-Cortez staffer calls Israel a ‘racist European ethnostate’ that was built on ‘stolen land.’

A staffer for “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., referred to Israel as a “racist European ethnostate” on social media.

Hussain Altamimi joined Ocasio-Cortez’s office in November as a legislative assistant, posting shortly after a picture of him and the congresswoman on Instagram with the caption “New beginnings.”

Then, last week, Altamimi targeted Israel in an Instagram story calling the U.S.’s key Middle Eastern ally a “racist European ethnostate.”

“Israel is a racist European ethnostate built on stolen land from its indigenous population!” Altamimi wrote on Christmas Eve, according to a screenshot obtained by Fox News Digital.