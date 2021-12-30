December 30, 2021

SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: Deadspin Deletes Racist Tweet Referring To ESPN’s Sage Steele As ‘The Black Candace Owens.’

Sports outlet Deadspin, which advertises its own brand on Twitter as “sports news without fear, favor, or compromise,” was forced to delete a tweet Thursday that referred to ESPN’s Sage Steele as “the black Candace Owens.”

“IDIOT OF THE YEAR #6: Sage Steele, the Black Candace Owens,” the original tweet read.

The Daily Caller’s David Hookstead was among those who called out Deadspin for the racist comment, sharing a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet with the comment: “What the hell is this garbage, @Deadspin? She doesn’t agree with your views so you launch a racist attack against MULTIPLE black women? There’s something seriously wrong with these people, and it’s downright pathetic.”

* * * * * * * *

According to the Deadspin article, Steele qualified as one of their top IDIOTS OF THE YEAR for 2021 because she happened to notice that the city of Chicago had a violent crime problem.