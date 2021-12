I WANT HARRIET TUBMAN ON THE $20 BILL, IN PLACE OF THAT RACIST DEMOCRAT JACKSON: ‘Queer agender’ feminist physicist wants NASA’s new telescope named after Harriet Tubman. But this is just silly, despite coming from a ‘Queer agender’ feminist physicist.

I appreciate the willingness of a ‘Queer agender’ feminist physicist to name the telescope after a gun-toting Republican woman, but this just fits better: