December 30, 2021

BEST COVID QUESTION EVER: Christopher Bedford asks it at The Federalist and his answer holds the key to ending the “New Normal” of Covid Mandates/Dr.FaucChi/Where’s Your Mask?

Bedford observes:

“It’s like we’re not experiencing this bug ourselves; like we’re incapable of observing it in our friends and families, and seeing what it does. It’s like we trust the ‘experts’ more than we trust ourselves; damn our eyes.

“But if we dare take a step back and process the very thing we’re told we’re living through, we might recognize – more than ever – the increasingly obvious truth that COVID is a construct: a word we’ve been trained to fear more than the disease itself.”