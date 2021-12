NEWS YOU CAN USE: The Best Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Spirits We Drank in 2021.

Even more useful: Something New Something Old: The Best Scotch Whisky Values of 2022.

My go-to in 2021 was the Jura 10-year-old. It has a great rustic quality to it, and at $40-$45 a bottle, it’s the best deal going in single malts.