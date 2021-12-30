December 30, 2021

#TEAMHEADSONPIKES ALSO POSSIBLE. DON’T START NONE, WON’T BE NONE: Air Travel Vaccine Mandate Possible Says Biden.

Now is the time for the sane –?– members of the Brandon Junta to fade quietly stage left, before the citizens really lose their cool. Even the lamb-like Europeans are rebelling. Don’t try us too high. Look, you can always go off to your spiritual homeland in China. We will be good and not stuff apples in your mouths. No matter the temptation. In the spirit of goodwill, we’ll punch air holes in the containers we send you to China in. We just think Xi should get what he bought.